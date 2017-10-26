News

BREAKING: Emergency crews battle West Gladstone house fire

Fire crews at the scene of a house fire in West Gladstone.
Fire crews at the scene of a house fire in West Gladstone.
Sarah Steger
by

WEST Gladstone residents are watching on as fire crews work to extinguish a fire inside a home.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Service Crews, Gladstone Police and Queensland Ambulance Service responded to the Carron St address after two neighbours called Triple Zero reporting smoke billowing from the house's windows.

One neighbour said while it was not a "big fire" it was "lucky" the family of five were not home this morning.

"Lucky I was home," the neighbour who called Triple Zero said.

"I wasn't going in there, no way, so I called (Triple Zero)."

Emergency service crews are still at the scene.

Gladstone Observer
