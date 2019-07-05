Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two trucks involved in crash on Bruce Hwy at Tiaro

Carlie Walker
by
4th Jul 2019 9:00 PM | Updated: 5th Jul 2019 6:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: Two trucks have been involved in a crash on the Bruce Highway at Tiaro.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Police Service said one of the trucks had jack-knifed on the highway.

The exact nature of the incident was not known.

Both lanes of the highway were affected on Thursday night.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said one of the trucks was carrying empty shipping containers.

She said no injuries had been reported.

EARLIER: Emergency service crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Tiaro.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media confirmed crews were in attendance but said no details from the scene were available. 

The crash happened about 8.45pm.

More Stories

Show More
bruce highway crash editors picks fccrash maryborough tiaro
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    'Hooroo': New opportunities on horizon as Daz says farewell

    premium_icon 'Hooroo': New opportunities on horizon as Daz says farewell

    News 'AS MOST of you will be aware, I will be leaving my role as CEO of GAPDL after almost four years'

    • 5th Jul 2019 7:49 AM
    'Deadline is looming': ISP urging businesses to switch

    premium_icon 'Deadline is looming': ISP urging businesses to switch

    News 'We are alerting businesses that the deadline is looming'

    • 5th Jul 2019 7:58 AM
    CQ town takes a lead in blockchain for real estate

    premium_icon CQ town takes a lead in blockchain for real estate

    News Find out why this town has been mentioned in the FIBREE report

    MARITIME INCIDENTS: Boaties urged to be safe on the water

    premium_icon MARITIME INCIDENTS: Boaties urged to be safe on the water

    News New report shows there were 69 incidents last year.