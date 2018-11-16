Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ambulance
Ambulance Trevor Veale
News

Updated: Road reopened after accident near Agnes Water

Gregory Bray
by
16th Nov 2018 8:47 AM | Updated: 12:29 PM

12:25PM: The Queensland Police Service advises Creevey Road, Captain Creek is now re-open to motorists.

9.30AM: Ambulance officers have confirmed the male patient is in his 60's and suffering from full body gravel rash. 

The patient is being transported to the Agnes Water SES grounds where he will be airlifted to hospital.

Emergency services are responding to a single vehicle traffic accident on Creevey Rd Captain Creek which occurred at 8:05am.

A male in his 40s is being treated and one lane is currently closed.

agnes water breaking news traffic accident
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    BY-ELECTION: List of Gladstone Region polling booths

    BY-ELECTION: List of Gladstone Region polling booths

    News Full list of polling booths and information for Gladstone Regional Council by-election.

    JM KELLY SCANDAL: Failed builder's debts top $20m

    premium_icon JM KELLY SCANDAL: Failed builder's debts top $20m

    Crime Collapsed builder's administrator say a crime may have occurred

    State’s most polluted suburbs named

    premium_icon State’s most polluted suburbs named

    Environment They’re more than 27 times higher than in Brisbane’s worst suburb.

    Nine things to keep you busy this weekend

    Nine things to keep you busy this weekend

    News Looking for something to do over the next three days?

    • 16th Nov 2018 12:00 PM

    Local Partners