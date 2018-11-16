Updated: Road reopened after accident near Agnes Water

12:25PM: The Queensland Police Service advises Creevey Road, Captain Creek is now re-open to motorists.

9.30AM: Ambulance officers have confirmed the male patient is in his 60's and suffering from full body gravel rash.

The patient is being transported to the Agnes Water SES grounds where he will be airlifted to hospital.

Emergency services are responding to a single vehicle traffic accident on Creevey Rd Captain Creek which occurred at 8:05am.

A male in his 40s is being treated and one lane is currently closed.