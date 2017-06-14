WATCH: Motorbike, car crashes on Gladstone road

Two vehicles have crashed on Philip Street

8:40am |

The area where two vehicles just crashed on Philip Street has now been made safe by police.

Both the crashed motorbike and the car were recently removed from the street and both lanes of Phillip St are now open again.

Phillip St Motorbike Crash: Phillip St Motorbike Crash

8.25am |

Ambulance services and Gladstone police have arrived on Philip Street after a motorbike and car crashed this morning.

Unconfirmed reports of a male being taken to Gladstone Base Hospital have been made, however the extent of injury is unknown.

Police are currently blocking the street's exit at the Glenlyon Rd roundabout, while they make the area safe.

At least 10 minute delays are expected with two lanes still closed.

Updates to come.