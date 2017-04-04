BREAKING: More than 80 GPC workers to face court over false claims

TWO Gladstone Ports Corporation workers sat side by side in the courtroom yesterday on the same charge of falsifying documents.

Through the GPC's Health and Wellbeing Reimbursement Scheme, workers are entitled to purchase and then be reimbursed under a program to cover costs of health and wellbeing products and activities.

John Raymond McEachran and Christopher Jon Larson are among about 80 employees of the corporation believed to be charged with purchasing goods under the scheme, that were not included in the allowed list of items, and providing false records to the GPC for which they were reimbursed for.

Both men pleaded guilty to one count each of falsifying an entry in record.

The court heard McEachran bought a $299 Weber barbecue, an item not on the approved list, and claimed it to be fishing rods.

Larson purchased about $159 worth of tent stretches.

Both men shared the same defence lawyer, Matt Heelan, who said it was an "unusual situation" and completely "out of character" for the GPC workers.

"Both of these gentlemen are real, stand-up guys in the community," he said. "I think, what has happened here is some workers have said, 'here is what you can do, what you can claim, don't worry you will be fine' ... and obviously, it wasn't fine.

"I believe there's about 82 of the same or similar cases with the GPC.

"This list is strange, you can't buy running shoes or rope or things like that, but you can buy rifles or cricket bats."

Mr Heelan said it seemed as if the workers were simply confused about what they could and couldn't claim.

He said while neither of the workers were fired over the offences, both were given written warnings. They were also made to pay back the amounts they were reimbursed to the GPC.

GPC chief executive officer Peter O'Sullivan said the matter was now with the police and it would continue to co-operate with their investigations.

"Decisions in regards to the laying of charges are a matter for the QPS," Mr O'Sullivan said. "GPC cannot comment on any particular aspect of the investigations."

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho said she understood that workers were confused over the list and what they were entitled to claim.

Both men were fined $400 each with no conviction recorded.

It comes after fellow GPC employee Francis Bogaart, 58, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday, charged with the same offence after buying a barbecue and claiming it was fishing rods.

He pleaded guilty and was fined $400.