Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rockhampton police. police generic. QPS generic.
Rockhampton police. police generic. QPS generic.
News

BREAKING: More post-crash drama as Sth Rocky man wields bat

JANN HOULEY
9th May 2021 12:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

12:25pm: Police are responding to reports a man is wielding a baseball bat on Port Curtis Road.

The man was reportedly involved in a vehicle accident prior and is contesting which driver was to blame.

It is not known whether this incident is in relation to a previous fight at the Northside Caltex service station.

A female person is also reported to have sustained a head injury.

A 57-year old man is complaining of chest pain following an alleged assault.

More to come.

crash qps tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council commence $150,000 CBD footpath works

        Premium Content Council commence $150,000 CBD footpath works

        Council News “We want walking to be the clear choice for health, recreation and transport.”

        Coastal thoroughfare to undergo $980,000 transformation

        Premium Content Coastal thoroughfare to undergo $980,000 transformation

        Council News “It’s important to ensure Captain Cook Drive is well maintained for both locals and...

        Foundation aiming to spoil CQ Mums this Mother’s Day

        Premium Content Foundation aiming to spoil CQ Mums this Mother’s Day

        Mothers Day “I’d encourage locals to pick up a bunch or two and put a smile on the dial of your...