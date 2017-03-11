BREAKING: Mining giant plans huge new local mine, 550 workers needed

BREAKING: 600 jobs on the way

What you need to know:

150 jobs during construction and 400 jobs once its operational

Construction expected to begin in 2019

The proposed mine is part of Baralaba Coal Company's Baralaba Expansion Project, a project to make Baralaba a massive mining complex

The mine is expected to have a life of 23-40 years

A MINING giant is planning to make Baralaba the mining hub of central Queensland by building a huge new mine, with 550 workers needed.

Baralaba Coal Company expects to look to locals for 150 workers to build the new open cut mine near Baralaba, and another 400 workers when it is fully operational.

Construction of the Baralaba South Project is expected to begin in 2019, and production is expected to begin 6-12 months later, according to a statement from Baralaba.

The company is already negotiating access to Gladstone's port and use of rail lines to export coal to international markets from the project.

MINE: Baralaba Coal Company has plans to making a massive mining "complex" around Baralaba. Baralaba Coal Company

Baralaba has asked for approval to mine six metric tonnes per annum (Mpta) of thermal coal over a life of 23-40 years.

The company also said the mine would primarily use local suppliers and contractors, as is the case at its Baralaba North Project.

Baralaba said its latest proposed mine is a part of the Baralaba Expansion Project, a project to create a massive mining hub around Baralaba, about 192km west of Gladstone.

HUGE MINE: The mining lease area is outline in blue. Baralaba Coal Company



The company said it was again pursuing the project to make "maximum use" of its infrastructure approvals, and the existing infrastructure its invested in for its Baralaba North Project.

"[It will] fully utilis[e] the established, constructed, and approved haulage and rail transport infrastructure that the companies have invested significantly in," the company states.

"The project will be operated in conjunction with the existing Baralaba North Mine as a mine complex.

"This mine complex will maximise flexibility of operations across both the Baralaba South Project and the Baralaba North project."

HUGE MINE: The mine lease application is outline in yellow. Baralaba Coal Company

Baralaba believes most the construction and operational workforce will be sources locally.

But in its statement, it said if fly-in-fly-out workers were required, it would house them in the Baralaba Caravan Park, which currently has 156 single accommodation units, with approval to build 208 more.

Wonbindi Coal Pty Limited, a subsidiary of which Baralaba own an 80% share, previously submitted a draft terms of reference for an environmental impact statement (EIS) to the Department of Environment of Heritage Protection (EHP), which was approved in April of 2013. But the terms of reference expired two years later as an environmental impact statement was not submitted.

Baralaba Coal Company declined to comment when contacted by The Observer.

But the price of thermal coal gradually tumbled in the years leading up to Wonbindi Coal's deadline for submitting an EIS for the project.

COAL PRICE: Coal prices have gradually declined. Source: InvestmentMine.

The EHP has released the latest draft terms of reference for the project's EIS, again submitted by Wonbindi Coal Pty Limited.

EHP is inviting written comments on the draft terms of reference.

More to come