BREAKING: 'Mini tornado' rips roofs off Miriam Vale homes

Boles Street has been closed after a light land slide. UNDERWATER: The Gladstone Region has been hit hard by X Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

THREE houses in Miriam Vale lost their roofs as a "mini tornado” swept through the town this morning.

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett said his advice was that a "mini tornado” went through Miriam Vale.

.

Boles St, West Gladstone, on the way up to One Tree Hill, was closed because of a landslide.

A council workers was assessing the damage earlier this afternoon.

Cr Burnett said the region had not "dodged a bullet” but the region was prepared for the weather.

"We are assessing the damage now,” he said.

"Some people will tell you the drainage network didn't work but (with) the sheer force of the downpour and the intensity in such a short period of time, I think our drainage networks in most cases handle it fairly well.

"Obviously your places like Barney Point, Breslin St and over in Martin St, some of those drains are ones we may need to look at more.”

Cr Burnett said he did not remember a weather system like this happening for about 30 years.