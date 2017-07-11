23°
BREAKING: Meth lab linked to South Gladstone stabbing

Andrew Thorpe
| 11th Jul 2017 3:11 PM
METH LAB: Police are guarding the Lyons St property until forensic officers from Brisbane arrive to assist with its dismantling.
METH LAB: Police are guarding the Lyons St property until forensic officers from Brisbane arrive to assist with its dismantling. Mike Richards GLA110717DRUG

A 29-YEAR-OLD Gladstone man is in police custody and a property under guard following the suspected stabbing of another man at a unit complex on Auckland St in South Gladstone last night.

Police this afternoon confirmed the identity of the victim of the suspected stabbing as Andrew Vesey-Brown, a 23-year-old man also local to Gladstone.

Mr Vesey-Brown was pronounced deceased shortly before 7.30pm last night at Gladstone Base Hospital, after being transported from the scene of the incident around 7.15pm.

>> Family and friends mourn loss of Gladstone stabbing victim

The 29-year-old man was taken into custody shortly after 10am this morning following a police investigation which involved officers making enquiries with his known associates.

Detective Acting Inspector Paul Elliot said the man was currently assisting police with their enquiries.

"At this point in time our investigations would reveal that (the two men) were known associates of each other," he said.

"It's alleged that a friend of the victim has made a triple zero call to Queensland Ambulance."

Det Act Insp Elliot said the female friend was on the scene at the time of the incident.

METH LAB: Police are guarding the Lyons St property until forensic officers from Brisbane arrive to assist with its dismantling.
METH LAB: Police are guarding the Lyons St property until forensic officers from Brisbane arrive to assist with its dismantling. Mike Richards GLA110717DRUG

The police investigation also led police to a drug lab at a Lyons St address in South Gladstone.

Det Act Insp Elliot said the lab had been packed up and was not operational when it was found by police.

"Police entered the residence and... located a clandestine laboratory, which was used to produce the dangerous drugs methylamphetamine and ice," Det Act Insp Elliot said.

"That is also under guard at the moment awaiting specialist police from Brisbane to attend and assist us with that dismantling process.

"Our enquiries took us from one address to the other."

Det Act Insp Elliot said any weapon used in the alleged stabbing had not yet been found.

"Police are trying to piece together what transpired on Monday afternoon," he said.

INVESTIGATION: Detective Acting Inspector Paul Elliot.
INVESTIGATION: Detective Acting Inspector Paul Elliot. Mike Richards GLA110717PRESSER

"We're calling for members of the public, witnesses or anybody who may have some information, to come forward and let us know.

"Anybody that noticed something suspicious occurring around the Auckland St or Lyons St area on Monday afternoon, if they could contact the local police station, or alternatively Crimestoppers."

Mr Vesey-Brown's body is set to undergo a post-mortem examination tomorrow morning.

Detectives from the Brisbane-based homicide squad were able to attend the scene of the incident shortly after it occurred, as they were in Gladstone to assist with the search for missing man Leslie Shulze.

Anyone with information that may assist police can call Policelink on 131 444, Gladstone police station on 4971 3222 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone crime gladstone police

