BREAKING: Mental heath facility planned for New Auckland

NEW PROJECT: The site of the proposed Step Up Step Down facility in Gladstone.

PLANS for a mental health facility in New Auckland are closer.

The State Government has lodged an application to set aside public land for the Gladstone Step Up Step Down facility.

"The proposed Step Up Step Down is a 10 bed residential complex targeting adults aged 18-64 years,” the application reads.

"The proposal operates as a sub-acute mental health bed-based service located in the community and delivered in a community residential environment.”

It is planned that services will be delivered in collaboration between specialist clinical and community support sector services, with staff available on site 24 hours and 7 days a week.

The new health facility would be at 2-10 Luscombe Crt, New Auckland, on the corner of Luscombe Crt and Beak St.

The typical stay at the residential mental health facility would be 28 days, with an expected maximum of 30 days.

In a further boost, there will 9.25 full time equivalent community support staff and 4.08 full time equivalent clinical staff generated from the new facility.

"The Step Up Step Down provides an integrated approach to clinical and non-clinical support and treatment through a range of community psychosocial support and rehabilitation services and clinical mental health workers,” the application reads.

The model aims to manage and stabilise mental illness in a supportive and positive environment and with a focus on engagement or re-engagement with social, family, educational and vocational connections.”

The service is aimed at a specific section of people with mental health issues.

It is for people who no longer require acute inpatient care but would benefit from short term intensive treatment and support to build on positives made during the period of hospitalisation (step down).

It is also aimed at people who are living in the community and require short term residential support and intensive clinical treatment and intervention to prevent risk of further deterioration or relapse which may lead to a hospital admission (step up).

To view the plan, visit http://www.hpw.qld.gov.au/aboutus/Consultations/CommunityInfrastructureDesignations/Pages/default.aspx.

Submissions can be made until April 28.

They should be addressed to Janette Rowe, Building and Asset Services, Department of Housing and Public Works. GPO Box 237, Brisbane, QLD, 4001.

Mark the envelopes "Designation for Gladstone Step Up Step Down”.