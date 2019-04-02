Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Police attend mental health unit
News

BREAKING: Mental health building in lockdown

Tahlia Stehbens
Toni Benson-Rogan
by and
2nd Apr 2019 11:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 11.49AM: Bundaberg Police are set to hold a press conference on the incident.

UPDATE 11.27AM: The NewsMail understands a code black was called at the Bundaberg Hospital, however a spokesman said the threat wasn't as immediate as it may seem.

The Bundaberg Hospital building has been confirmed as not being in lockdown, with the status of the mental health wing not yet clear.

A response from the hospital will be made public shortly.

Plain clothes police arrive.
Plain clothes police arrive.

UPDATE 11.25AM: Plain clothes police have arrived on scene.

UPDATE 11.20AM: A witness at the scene told the NewsMail that the main Bundaberg Hospital building had been in lockdown for around 10 minutes before it was reopened. 

The witness was on the second floor of the hospital at the time and said staff acted calmly and professionally in the wake of the situation. 

Outside the mental health unit.
Outside the mental health unit.

It has not yet been confirmed if the mental health section of the hospital is currently in lockdown or not.

EARLIER: The mental health wing of the Bundaberg Hospital is in lockdown as a mental health situation unfolds.

Police on scene.
Police on scene.

At this stage it is unclear what has happened but it is believed police are attending.

More to follow.

A police vehicle outside the hospital.
A police vehicle outside the hospital.
bundaberg hospital police
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    No bail for alleged bikie in Agnes Water extortion

    premium_icon No bail for alleged bikie in Agnes Water extortion

    Community AN ALLEGED bikie accused of extortion and assault has been denied bail in Gladstone and deemed a risk to the community and victims.

    Tree blocking lane of major Gladstone road

    premium_icon Tree blocking lane of major Gladstone road

    News Emergency services were notified of the event at 11.10am

    • 2nd Apr 2019 11:26 AM
    BRIGGSY'S BIRDS: Colourful character a common sight

    premium_icon BRIGGSY'S BIRDS: Colourful character a common sight

    News 'They can be seen in a wide variety of habitats'

    • 2nd Apr 2019 11:00 AM