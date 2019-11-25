Menu
Maryborough RSL general manager Craig Lenihan is facing two charges.
Crime

M'boro RSL boss arrested over alleged army lies

Carlie Walker
Jessica Grewal
by and
25th Nov 2019 6:00 PM | Updated: 7:51 PM
MARYBOROUGH RSL general manager Craig Lenihan has been charged with falsely claiming to be a returned soldier and improper use of service decorations.

The 51-year-old Bauple man was arrested by police on November 21 and charged with the offences under the Defence Act. T

he arrest followed a complaint made to police earlier this year, according to Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison.

Mr Lenihan was released on a police bail undertaking and will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on December 17.

More to come

