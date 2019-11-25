M'boro RSL boss arrested over alleged army lies
MARYBOROUGH RSL general manager Craig Lenihan has been charged with falsely claiming to be a returned soldier and improper use of service decorations.
The 51-year-old Bauple man was arrested by police on November 21 and charged with the offences under the Defence Act. T
he arrest followed a complaint made to police earlier this year, according to Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison.
Mr Lenihan was released on a police bail undertaking and will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on December 17.
More to come