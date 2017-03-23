BREAKING: Mate leaves 4WD in flooding Gladstone CBD carpark

GOING UNDER: Gladstone Central railway station car park is turning into a swimming pool with water half a metre deep in some areas.

A GOOD-deed for a mate-in-need has backfired for a Gladstone man.

Police received calls from concerned residents that a Jeep in a flooded Gladstone CBD carpark is about to go under water, with more rain expected to be on the way.

The vehicle is parked at the railway station in Gladstone CBD, on the corner of Tank St and Toolooa St.

Gladstone railway station: The car park at the Gladstone Central railway station has turned into a swimming pool and taken a Jeep with it in the process.

Gladstone police Sergeant Kent Haley said they had contacted the owner, who told police he had "loaned it to a mate" that left it in the carpark before a deluge came down.

"The owner is from Gladstone and he loaned it to a mate while he was going away, and then the mate had left it there," he said.

"I believe that he was getting in touch with the mate who was borrowing the car to have him move it."

More to come