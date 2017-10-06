27°
News

Impatient driver shuts down bridge with badly-timed stunt

The Matthew Flinders Bridge has been closed suddenly, but not for the reason we think.
The Matthew Flinders Bridge has been closed suddenly, but not for the reason we think. Andrew Thorpe
Sarah Steger
Andrew Thorpe
by and

UPDATE | 1.30pm: AN impatient driver got slightly more than he bargained for when his actions led to the closure of the Marina Bridge.

For 30 minutes today, the Matthew Flinders Bridge was shut down to all through-traffic and pedestrians.

A Gladstone Regional Council spokesman said the events that led to the abrupt closure involved a driver who, it appears, did not want to wait the required few minutes for the bascule-type drawbridge to go up, let a ship pass underneath, and then return to its horizontal position.

"Basically, someone tried to beat the boom gate closure, didn't make it (and) got caught between the two closed boom gates," the spokesman said.

The driver then attempted to reverse his vehicle out from between the two gates, but instead, reversed through the gate and damaged it.

The council spokesman said the bridge has now been reopened to all traffic and pedestrians.

1.10pm: THE Matthew Flinders Bridge has been closed to all traffic and pedestrians.

A witness said he was told he could not cross the bridge to the Gladstone Marina and was dissuaded from waiting for the bridge to reopen.

"Someone told me they weren't going to be opening it any time soon," he said.

It is still unknown why the bridge was closed so suddenly, however, it is believed today's closure is unrelated to the problems that have regularly stopped it from working. 

"I think it's got to do with a car on the bridge," the witness said.

The Gladstone Regional Council has been contacted for comment.

Updates to follow.

Topics:  gladstone gladstone regional council marina matthew flinders bridge

Gladstone Observer
Travel bill shows Butcher spent more than $19k in one year

Travel bill shows Butcher spent more than $19k in one year

A $19,404.93 travel bill, including $4,700 worth of airfares to Perth, was racked up by Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher during the past financial year.

'Putrid sl*t': No further action after man breaches DV order

FILE PHOTO: Gladstone man gets 12 month probation after breaching DV order.

"I don't like lying sl*ts, especially if they're pregnant'.

Musician says our music scene is bursting with talent

HAPPY DAYS: Jack Viljoen has released his debut album.

'Gladstone is a great place with lots of good people around.'

72 hours of things to do this weekend

John Higgins and Daniel Peter, Kumbia Hotel Oktoberfest, October 29, 2016.

Here's what's on this weekend, starting today:

Local Partners