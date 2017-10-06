Impatient driver shuts down bridge with badly-timed stunt

The Matthew Flinders Bridge has been closed suddenly, but not for the reason we think.

The Matthew Flinders Bridge has been closed suddenly, but not for the reason we think. Andrew Thorpe

UPDATE | 1.30pm: AN impatient driver got slightly more than he bargained for when his actions led to the closure of the Marina Bridge.

For 30 minutes today, the Matthew Flinders Bridge was shut down to all through-traffic and pedestrians.

A Gladstone Regional Council spokesman said the events that led to the abrupt closure involved a driver who, it appears, did not want to wait the required few minutes for the bascule-type drawbridge to go up, let a ship pass underneath, and then return to its horizontal position.

"Basically, someone tried to beat the boom gate closure, didn't make it (and) got caught between the two closed boom gates," the spokesman said.

The driver then attempted to reverse his vehicle out from between the two gates, but instead, reversed through the gate and damaged it.

The council spokesman said the bridge has now been reopened to all traffic and pedestrians.

1.10pm: THE Matthew Flinders Bridge has been closed to all traffic and pedestrians.

A witness said he was told he could not cross the bridge to the Gladstone Marina and was dissuaded from waiting for the bridge to reopen.

"Someone told me they weren't going to be opening it any time soon," he said.

It is still unknown why the bridge was closed so suddenly, however, it is believed today's closure is unrelated to the problems that have regularly stopped it from working.

"I think it's got to do with a car on the bridge," the witness said.

The Gladstone Regional Council has been contacted for comment.

Updates to follow.