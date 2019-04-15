Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

UPDATE: M'boro arrest leads to discovery of gunshot wound

Carlie Walker
by
15th Apr 2019 6:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A man who was arrested by Maryborough police was later found to have a suspected gunshot injury.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media she the man had been taken into custody in regards to another matter and it was only back at the watchhouse that police discovered his wound.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was called to scene and the man was treated before being taken to hospital.

EARLIER: A man believed to have suffered a gunshot injury has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media said it was unclear how the man's injury had been discovered, but he had been taken from Maryborough police watchhouse to the hospital yesterday after police discovered the leg injury.

Paramedics were called to the scene to give the man treatment.

"Investigations are ongoing as to where it happened," the spokeswoman said.

More Stories

fcpolice gunshot maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    'Let's do it': A new brew at Boyne Plaza

    premium_icon 'Let's do it': A new brew at Boyne Plaza

    Business 'We'll offer an atmosphere that you can come down, relax and have a chat'

    Country music campout attracts huge crowd for 8th year

    premium_icon Country music campout attracts huge crowd for 8th year

    Community Huge turnout for country music campout.

    'Real benefits': The training qualification filling a gap

    premium_icon 'Real benefits': The training qualification filling a gap

    Business Find out how you can take advantage of this course

    Business breakfasts begin with marketing forum

    premium_icon Business breakfasts begin with marketing forum

    News The 90-minute session will focus on tips and advice for businesses