UPDATE: Tasered man returns to scene of crime

Police have tasered a man outside of Max Employment Rockhampton.

UPDATE: 2.30pm: The man who was today tasered by police following a disturbance at Rockhampton's Max Employment has returned to the scene.

It is believed the man continued to intimidate staff and bang on windows, prompting a police response around 2.45pm this afternoon.

He was reportedly accompanied by another male believed to be an associate.

Witnesses at the scene said the two men were not being violent or noisy when three police cars swooped.

One man was searched and then taken by police, while the other was let go.

The 30-year-old male was released earlier today on bail from Rockhampton Police Station.

UPDATE: 11.35am: A 30-year-old man has been taken into police custody this morning following a disturbance outside a well-known Rockhampton business.

It is understood the man became aggressive toward staff at Max Employment on Musgrave St, repeatedly kicking and smashing its front doors.

Police were called to the scene and deployed a taser which became lodged into the man's upper-body.

INITIAL, 11.20am: A man has been tasered by police outside of Rockhampton's Max Employment.

The incident occurred just after 11am at the Musgrave St establishment.

Events surrounding the incident for now remain unconfirmed, however it is believed a disturbance with staff reportedly occurred.

QPS are currently on scene and paramedics are en route.

It is believed one of the taser's probes is embedded into the man's collarbone.

