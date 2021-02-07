BREAKING: Man suffers burns at Colosseum grassfire
A man has been taken to hospital with burns to both hands, from a grassfire in the Gladstone region on Sunday afternoon.
Fire crews were initially called to a large blaze on Blackman Gap Road, Colosseum, at 11.17am.
At 12.40pm, Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the scene to assess two patients.
A man in his 50s had suffered burns to both hands and he was subsequently taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.
Ambulance officers also treated a man in his 70s for smoke inhalation.
A QAS spokeswoman said that man declined transport to hospital.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the grassfire was about 100 acres (40 hectares) in size.
“Just after 2pm it (grassfire) was mostly blacked out - crews at that time were just monitoring one corner of it which had the most activity,” the QFES spokesman said.
“Three crews and a couple of other (support) vehicles attended.”
The QFES spokesman said it was two people at the property who were treated.
“It (fire) was on a private property on Blackman Gap Rd.
“There was no property under threat.”
