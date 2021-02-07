Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fire crews were battling a large grassfire at Colosseum in the Gladstone region on Sunday. FILE PHOTO.
Fire crews were battling a large grassfire at Colosseum in the Gladstone region on Sunday. FILE PHOTO.
News

BREAKING: Man suffers burns at Colosseum grassfire

Darryn Nufer
7th Feb 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been taken to hospital with burns to both hands, from a grassfire in the Gladstone region on Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews were initially called to a large blaze on Blackman Gap Road, Colosseum, at 11.17am.

At 12.40pm, Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the scene to assess two patients.

A man in his 50s had suffered burns to both hands and he was subsequently taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

Ambulance officers also treated a man in his 70s for smoke inhalation.

A QAS spokeswoman said that man declined transport to hospital.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the grassfire was about 100 acres (40 hectares) in size.

“Just after 2pm it (grassfire) was mostly blacked out - crews at that time were just monitoring one corner of it which had the most activity,” the QFES spokesman said.

“Three crews and a couple of other (support) vehicles attended.”

The QFES spokesman said it was two people at the property who were treated.

“It (fire) was on a private property on Blackman Gap Rd.

“There was no property under threat.”

READ: How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

READ: AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

MORE LOCAL NEWS:

UPDATE: Paramedics assist Agnes marine sting victim

Gladstone infant hospitalised with burns

Why grey nomads are flocking to this Mt Larcom caravan park

colosseum grassfire man burnt
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone infant hospitalised with burns

        Premium Content Gladstone infant hospitalised with burns

        News Paramedics rushed to a West Gladstone home on Sunday morning after a report the young child had spilt hot coffee on themself.

        Why grey nomads are flocking to this Mt Larcom caravan park

        Premium Content Why grey nomads are flocking to this Mt Larcom caravan park

        News The news further cements the Gladstone region’s reputation as a bucket list...

        REGO CRACKDOWN: Gladstone’s pet owners have been warned

        Premium Content REGO CRACKDOWN: Gladstone’s pet owners have been warned

        News Animal owners who haven’t registered their pets, or renewed rego, are about to find...

        Shopping no excuse for unaccompanied learner driver

        Premium Content Shopping no excuse for unaccompanied learner driver

        News Keenan Mark Pierce just didn’t learn his lesson.