BREAKING: Masked men on the loose after Gladstone 'home invasion'

Tegan Annett
| 1st Dec 2016 7:50 AM Updated: 8:19 AM

A MAN was struck with a metal bar during a burglary at a Clinton residence last night.

Police are investigating, and it is believed four young males entered the Streeter St residence around 10pm.

They demanded money from the residents, a 45-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman.

One of the men then produced a metal bar and struck the male victim across the head.

A struggle ensued and the injured man managed to force the intruders out of the home who then fled the scene.

The four men are described as Caucasian in appearance, one being around 190cm tall with a thin build and short brown hair, and the other three around 158cm tall with medium builds.

All four were wearing white face masks and dark long sleeved clothing.

The male victim was transported to Gladstone Base Hospital where he has undergone surgery for a large laceration to his forehead.

The woman was uninjured.

The Police are still searching for the four men involved.

They will release more information at 9.30am.

More to come

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  assault breaking burglary gladstone police

