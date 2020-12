Ambulance officers are on their way to New Auckland. FILE PHOTO.

PARAMEDICS are on their way to New Auckland after reports a man was struck by lightning.

It is believed the man is 47 years old and was near a power box when the lightning struck.

It was reported the man had tingles in his right arm as a result of the incident.

More to come.