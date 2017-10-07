29°
BREAKING: Man stabbed at Night Owl, rushed to hospital

Sarah Steger
by

10pm | ONE man has been transported to Gladstone Hospital in the back of an ambulance from West Gladstone.

Two police crews have established a crime scene at the Gladstone Night Owl Center where, it is believe, the man was stabbed.

From there, witnesses said the man got in his car and fled the Night Owl car park.

"It's a bit scary, our cars are right there and we're in and out all night," a Dominos employee said.

Police are currently speaking to at least two female witnesses.

9.25 | GLADSTONE police officers are responding to reports of a possible stabbing that occurred tonight.

At 8.55pm, police were informed a person was found at West Gladstone, suffering from one or more stab wounds.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the victim arrived at Breslin St in a vehicle, however, it is still unknown why or if they drove themselves there.

"A witness saw the injured person and called police," the spokesman said.

"They don't appear to know each other," he added.

Updates to follow.

