Man in serious condition after alleged neighbourhood dispute

UPDATE, 7.30AM: A 65-year-old man has been taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition following a severe assault.

He was initially taken to Yeppoon hospital with head and back injuries and was later transferred.

The victim is a resident of the street and it appears it was a neighbourhood dispute.

Multiple police attended the incident.

No one has been charged at this time.

Police are actively investigating the incident.

INIITIAL, 6.30PM: A MAN in his 60s has this evening suffered serious injuries following an assault at a Mulambin address, roughly 10 minutes south of Yeppoon.

The "severe assault" reportedly occurred inside a residence on Sandcastle Drive around 6.10pm.

The 65-year-old patient is said to have sustained serious head injuries, among others, and remains unconscious.

It is unknown at this time the circumstances which occurred prior to the incident.

Whether any weapons were used during the attack also remains unclear.

QPS and QAS are currently en route.

More to come.