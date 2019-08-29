Menu
Westpac Rescue helicopter.
Westpac Rescue helicopter. TREVOR VEALE
News

Man run over by tractor in Orara Valley

TIM JARRETT
by
28th Aug 2019 5:01 PM | Updated: 5:01 PM
A MAN has been run over by his own tractor at a property in Nana Glen today.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to a property at Nana Glen this afternoon where a 79-year-old man had been run over by his tractor.

Accessing the rear of the property by four-wheel drive ASNSW paramedics treated the man on the scene before relocating him to the helicopter landing area.

A spokesperson for the Northern NSW Helicopter Rescue Service said the man sustained multiple injuries but was in a  stable condition 

He will be flown to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Grafton Daily Examiner

