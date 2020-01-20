UPDATE: Man in his 50s reportedly bitten by snake
UPDATE 10:28AM:
A MAN is his 50s was taken to hospital after a suspected snake bite to his hand.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.
EARLIER 9:30AM:
A rescue helicopter has been tasked to Kalpowar after a patient sustained a suspected snake bite to the hand.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the patient was an adult male who is believed to have been in an area off Kalpowar Rd and Kalpowar Forest Dr.
This is a developing story.