Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
UPDATE: Man in his 50s reportedly bitten by snake

Mikayla Haupt
Eilish Massie
20th Jan 2020 9:30 AM | Updated: 10:32 AM
UPDATE 10:28AM: 
A MAN is his 50s was taken to hospital after a suspected snake bite to his hand. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

EARLIER 9:30AM: 

A rescue helicopter has been tasked to Kalpowar after a patient sustained a suspected snake bite to the hand.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the patient was an adult male who is believed to have been in an area off Kalpowar Rd and Kalpowar Forest Dr.

This is a developing story.

