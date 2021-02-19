Menu
Emergency services were called to Tannum Sands.
News

Man hospitalised after dirt bike crash in bushland

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
19th Feb 2021 9:48 AM | Updated: 10:56 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Update 10.54AM:

A man was taken to hospital after a dirt bike crash in bushland on Friday morning. 

Paramedics were called to Broadacres Dr at Tannum Sands about 9.45am. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said it was unknown how far in bushland the man was located. 

The QAS spokesman said the man was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with a rib injury. 

Initial 9.50AM:

Paramedics are on their way to Tannum Sands after a man reportedly crashed a dirt bike in bushland.

Crews were called to Broadacres Dr about 9.45am.

It is believed a man, 42, has a rib injury with a shortness of breath.

More to come.

qas gladstone tannum sands crash
Gladstone Observer

