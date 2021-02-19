Man hospitalised after dirt bike crash in bushland
Update 10.54AM:
A man was taken to hospital after a dirt bike crash in bushland on Friday morning.
Paramedics were called to Broadacres Dr at Tannum Sands about 9.45am.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said it was unknown how far in bushland the man was located.
The QAS spokesman said the man was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with a rib injury.
Initial 9.50AM:
Paramedics are on their way to Tannum Sands after a man reportedly crashed a dirt bike in bushland.
Crews were called to Broadacres Dr about 9.45am.
It is believed a man, 42, has a rib injury with a shortness of breath.
More to come.