Man hospitalised after dirt bike crash in bushland

Emergency services were called to Tannum Sands.

Update 10.54AM:

A man was taken to hospital after a dirt bike crash in bushland on Friday morning.

Paramedics were called to Broadacres Dr at Tannum Sands about 9.45am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said it was unknown how far in bushland the man was located.

The QAS spokesman said the man was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with a rib injury.

Initial 9.50AM:

Paramedics are on their way to Tannum Sands after a man reportedly crashed a dirt bike in bushland.

Crews were called to Broadacres Dr about 9.45am.

It is believed a man, 42, has a rib injury with a shortness of breath.

