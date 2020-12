A man was injured after falling two metres from a tree in South Gladstone

UPDATE 2PM:

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man had a minor injury and declined further transport to hospital.

INITIAL 1.30PM:

PARAMEDICS are on their way to South Gladstone after reports a man has fallen from a tree.

Crews were called to a private property on Oaka St at 1.03pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a man fell two metres from a tree.

It is believed he has sustained a leg injury.

More to come.