BREAKING: Man in hospital after car crashes into house
7.34AM: A MAN was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a house in West Gladstone this morning.
Emergency services were called to Roe St at 6.20am.
A Queensland Police Services spokesman said the vehicle crashed into the wall of a house, and took out “a couple of pillars” of the home.
He said no one was injured inside the home.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the vehicle crashed into one of the rooms of the house.
She said crews removed the vehicle from the house with a winch at 6.50am.
A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said a male patient was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.