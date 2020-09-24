BREAKING: Man in hospital after car crashes into house

A man was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a house earlier this morning

7.34AM: A MAN was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a house in West Gladstone this morning.

Emergency services were called to Roe St at 6.20am.

A Queensland Police Services spokesman said the vehicle crashed into the wall of a house, and took out “a couple of pillars” of the home.

He said no one was injured inside the home.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the vehicle crashed into one of the rooms of the house.

She said crews removed the vehicle from the house with a winch at 6.50am.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said a male patient was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.