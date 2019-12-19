Menu
Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.
Man in hospital after alleged stabbing

Eilish Massie
eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
19th Dec 2019 8:37 AM | Updated: 8:41 AM
A 26-YEAR-OLD MAN was taken to hospital in a serious condition after he was allegedly stabbed in Clinton last night.

Queensland Police arrived at a private address on Aspland Street at 8.17pm.

Queensland Ambulance Services also responded and took the 26-year-old to Gladstone Hospital in a serious condition.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said three men had been drinking and got into an argument.

She said a 29-year-old male is in custody and no charges have yet been laid.

Another person is also assisting police with inquiries.

A crime scene has been established.

Police are investigating.

