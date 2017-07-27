BREAKING: Man hospitalised after explosion at Clinton

MASKED UP: A police officer in a gas mask prepares to enter the house.

A 35-YEAR-OLD man has been taken to Gladstone Hospital after an explosion at house in a quiet Clinton street.

The man suffered significant burns to his face and hands and is expected to be airlifted to Brisbane for treatment.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

Paramedics were called to the scene at 7.37pm this evening, along with police officers and a fire crew tasked with making the area safe.

ALL OPTIONS: A fire fighter checks the premises for traces of a dangerous chemical. Andrew Thorpe

A fire fighter could be seen using specialist equipment to scan the atmosphere inside the house, and police donned gas masks to enter the premises.

Paramedics assessed at least one elderly relative of the man on the scene, in addition to comforting a house cat on the front lawn.

Updates to follow.