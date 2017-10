A MAN has been taken to Gladstone Hospital after he was struck by a vehicle at Gladstone Central tonight.

About 7.40pm, Queensland Ambulance Service and police responded to reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian incident at Glenlyon St and Yarroon St.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to hospital after he suffered a leg injury, according to a QAS spokesman.

Police are currently on scene.

Information regarding the driver is yet to be made available.

Updates to follow.