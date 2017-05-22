Man falls from scaffolding at West Gladstone

SERIOUS FALL: Two ambulances sit outside a West Gladstone home.

3:30pm: A MAN in his 60s has been transported to Gladstone Hospital after falling from scaffolding at a West Gladstone home.

Emergency services received a call at 2.53pm to attend the Cook St property following reports someone had fallen a large distance.

Two ambulances attended the scene, where paramedics treated the man for "spinal precautions" according to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson.

The man was conscious and alert with no major injuries when he was transported to Gladstone Hospital shortly before 3.23pm.