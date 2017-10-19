BREAKING: Man drowns while snorkelling with wife off Heron Island

2PM: A SNORKELLER has drowned off Heron Island this morning after he ventured into the water with his wife.

The man is reported to have struggled in the tide before he was pulled out to sea and disappeared.

An air search was launched after the wife raised the alarm before 9.45am today, but wild weather had hampered police efforts to join the search.

Heron Island drowning: Gladstone Water Police Sergeant Jeff Barnett addresses local media following the drowning death of a man snorkeling off Heron Island.

News of his death came shortly before Gladstone Water Police addressed local media on a separate marine search for six men, feared dead, after a trawler sank near Middle Island Monday night.

Sergeant Jeff Barnett said police were deploying air assets into the area to continue that marine search when they received reports the snorkeller had gone missing.

"Again we already had assets in the area so we were able to deploy, and we tasked one of our air assets immediately to the area as well as local units from Heron Island," Sgt Barnett said.

"And prior to their arrival a male person was located, he was taken to the Heron Island beach front where CPR was commenced and unfortunately he was deceased by the time the paramedics arrived."

Sgt Barnett said he was unable to confirm details on the man's identity, age or origin.

"Other than that he was swimming with his wife this morning, enjoying a snorkel out on the beautiful Great Barrier Reef and he appeared to struggle in the tide," he said.

"And the alarm was raised when he couldn't be seen by the wife who was swimming back from around the wreck area."

A Queensland Ambulance Service paramedic joined the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue in their search from 9.45am.

Sgt Barnett said the death, and feared deaths of six men, serves as a timely reminder to stay safe and avoid Central Queensland's current rough seas.

"(Conditions are) very similar to here," he said.

"But in the bay it is quite calm, but we do have big tides at the moment so the current there would have been reasonably strong, particularly for an inexperienced snorkeller or a person of a low-level fitness.

"Again obviously in these sort of weather conditions and as far as snorkelling incidents are concerned you should always do so safely. Always go with a buddy which was done in this instance which is a good thing.

"And if you've had a big night or are not feeling particularly healthy try and stay in the shallow areas and out of the current."