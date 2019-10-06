Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DROWNING: A man has drowned in Urunga today.
DROWNING: A man has drowned in Urunga today. Greg White
News

Man drowns while trying to save son

Sam Flanagan
by
6th Oct 2019 3:42 PM | Updated: 3:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has drowned at a beach today in Urunga after swimming near the Kalang River mouth with a young boy who is believed to be his son. 

It's reported the man, who is believed to be 53-years-old, was swimming at a beach when a 14-year-old boy allegedly got into trouble in the water. 

It's believed the 14-year-old boy made it to the beach back safely but the man had to be rescued by Hungry Head surf life savers. 

The man, who is yet to be formerly identified, had CPR administered immediately by the surf life savers on duty. 

CPR continued once the male was taken back to the beach but despite best efforts wasn't able to be revived.

It's believed Oxley MP Melinda Pavey and her daughter were on surf life saving duty at the time of the drowning.

MP Pavey has urged all swimmers to swim at patrolled beaches and stay between the flags.

A report will be prepared for the coroner. 

coffs coast drowning editors picks emergency surf life saving urunga
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: guests dress up for ‘retro revival’ hospital ball

    premium_icon PHOTOS: guests dress up for ‘retro revival’ hospital ball

    Life Did our photographer snap a photo of you all dressed up at last night’s Gladstone Hospital ‘Retro Revival’ Fundraising Ball?

    UPDATE: Man dies in car rollover

    premium_icon UPDATE: Man dies in car rollover

    News A man, 80, died at the scene and three others taken to hospital.

    ‘Home away from home’: New pet resort with a difference

    premium_icon ‘Home away from home’: New pet resort with a difference

    News A RETIRED police officer has made a seachange to tourism hotspot Agnes Water where...

    Saturday afternoon fire contained quickly by fire crews

    premium_icon Saturday afternoon fire contained quickly by fire crews

    News There was threats the fire could jump to the Bruce Hwy.