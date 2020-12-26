Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has died overnight following an alleged homicide at North Ipswich. Photo: Queensland Police Service
A man has died overnight following an alleged homicide at North Ipswich. Photo: Queensland Police Service
Breaking

BREAKING: Man dies in suspected homicide at Ipswich home

kaitlyn smith
26th Dec 2020 6:50 AM | Updated: 7:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man believed to be in his 60s has died overnight in a suspected homicide at North Ipswich.

Police were called to the Hall St address at Brassall just before 12am on Friday.

Paramedics also attended the private residence just after 11.40pm.

Sadly, the patient later passed away at the scene.

A crime scene has since been declared as investigations remain ongoing.

Details surrounding the tragedy are unknown at this time.

Police are expected to provide further details later this morning.

hall st brassall homicide investigation yamanto police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Reel in $400,000 in prizes in the 2021 Boyne Tannum HookUp

        Premium Content Reel in $400,000 in prizes in the 2021 Boyne Tannum HookUp

        News Since its inception in 1996, Australia’s biggest fishing competition has brought millions into the Gladstone region economy.

        Warning – rain to trigger Crocodile nesting and breeding season

        Premium Content Warning – rain to trigger Crocodile nesting and breeding...

        News Experts say weather influences crocodile behaviour and rain can trigger females...

        Full body scanners installed at Gladstone airport

        Premium Content Full body scanners installed at Gladstone airport

        News The full body scanners replace walk-through metal detectors to increase security...

        Santa swaps sleigh for fire truck

        Premium Content Santa swaps sleigh for fire truck

        Offbeat The Mount Maurice Rural Fire Brigade spread joy threw the streets during their...