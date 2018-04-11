Police reveal 'tragic' details of fatal CQ crash

Police confirmed a man died at the scene of a crash in Tieri overnight.

UPDATE 12.40pm: POLICE reveal more details of a "tragic" head-on crash near Tieri overnight which killed a 41-year-old man.

At a press conference at Rockhampton Police Station this morning, Inspector Adam Muir said the head on collision on Crinum Rd, near Tieri, involved two men, both aged 41-years-old.

A man from Arana Hills, Brisbane died at the scene and the other from the Cairns area was flown to Rockhampton Hospital.

The "tragic" circumstances leading to the crash, which saw the Cairns man's Toyota Landcruiser and the Brisbane man's Mitsubishi Outlander collide at 100km/hr, were still unknown.

"It was a head-on type collision, one of the vehicles was incinerated, emergency services responded relatively quickly but unfortunately they couldn't save one of the lives," Insp Muir said.

"After the collision, the [Outlander] left the road way, and it was on the side of the road, we don't believe it flipped but after that significant collision, unfortunately the driver didn't survive.

"[The Landcruiser driver] was lucky to get out of the vehicle prior to it catching on fire and render assistance to the other person at the scene as well."

TRAGIC SCENE: Incinerated Landcruiser vehicle involved in the fatal collision near Tieri. Contributed

He confirmed the man from Brisbane was pronounced dead close to the scene before he could be loaded onto the rescue helicopter and the man from Cairns was airlifted, firstly to Emerald Hospital and then on to Rockhampton Hospital.

Rockhampton Hospital has confirmed the Cairns man was in a stable condition recovering from serious injuries consistent with a 200km/hr impact.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, but Insp Muir said there were many factors being considered including driver fatigue and whether "the vehicle was operational".

He said they police will do a thorough investigation to determine if one of the vehicles was traveling on the wrong side of the road and they hoped to have some answers in the very near future.

"We are checking the debris and the scene as we speak and making sure that we do consider every option that was available to all the drivers at the time," he said.

Insp Muir said he believed the Cairns man had just finished a mining shift in Middlemount and was heading through Tieri on his way to spend the night in Clermont before planning to return to Cairns the next day.

He was unaware what the Brisbane man's employment was or why he was in the area.

He said the deceased man's next of kin had been notified but they were yet to formally identify him.

It is unclear which mine the man worked at.

"It's a tragedy for the community," Insp Muir said.

