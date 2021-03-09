Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Boyne Smelters Limited (BSL) is the largest aluminium smelter in Australia. Located approximately 20km south of Gladstone at Boyne Island on the Central Queensland coast. Supplied
Boyne Smelters Limited (BSL) is the largest aluminium smelter in Australia. Located approximately 20km south of Gladstone at Boyne Island on the Central Queensland coast. Supplied
News

Person hospitalised after Boyne workplace incident

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
9th Mar 2021 11:09 AM | Updated: 12:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 12.17PM:

A patient was taken to hospital after a workplace incident in Boyne Island on Tuesday morning. 

Paramedics were called to Handley Drive after reports a man had crushed a finger in a workplace incident. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a patient was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition. 

INITIAL 11.11AM:

Paramedics are on their way to Boyne Smelters Limited after reports a man has crushed a finger in a workplace incident.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were responding to an incident at Handley Drive.

It is believed the man is in his 30s.

More to come.

boyne smelters limited workplace incident
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone mum guilty of drug supply charge

        Premium Content Gladstone mum guilty of drug supply charge

        Crime Sarah Louise Barber did not follow through with her supplying commitment.

        Disqualified driver asks magistrate if she can drive home

        Premium Content Disqualified driver asks magistrate if she can drive home

        News “I think you are on your last legs in terms of penalties from here on in.”

        Shortage of medical specialists in Gladstone

        Premium Content Shortage of medical specialists in Gladstone

        News General surgery is the only medical specialty not in shortage in Gladstone...

        Gladstone magistrate takes shot at excuse makers

        Premium Content Gladstone magistrate takes shot at excuse makers

        Crime “I have heard all the (expletive) excuses.”