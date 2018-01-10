Menu
BREAKING: Man charged over Central Lane armed robbery

CHARGES LAID: A man who allegedly robbed and assaulted a woman has been charged.
CHARGES LAID: A man who allegedly robbed and assaulted a woman has been charged. Kevin Farmer
Sarah Steger
A 34-YEAR-OLD MAN has been arrested and charged by police after a woman was assaulted and robbed in Gladstone on Monday.

It will be alleged that, at about 8.45am on Monday, the man broke in to the 62-year-old woman's Central Lane home and assaulted her, also stealing an unknown amount of cash and her mobile phone.

The woman was taken to Gladstone Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and returned home later that day, according to a Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service spokesperson.

An investigation into the armed robbery and a search for the perpetrator was launched shortly after the incident.

The man was charged with one count of burglary and committing an indictable offence, as well as armed robbery.

He is due to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court tomorrow.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Gladstone Observer
