BREAKING: Man airlifted to hospital from 1770

A man was taken to hospital after falling from a ladder in 1770.

A MAN in his 60s was airlifted after falling about 2m from a ladder at a home in Seventeen Seventy/Agnes Water.

The accident happened about 12.30pm.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter took the man to the Bundaberg Base Hospital.

He was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

The man was working on the ladder at a private residence when he fell, sustaining shoulder and chest injuries.

The Queensland Ambulance Service treated him on scene, before he was driven to the State Emergency Service facility at 1770 and flown to Bundaberg.