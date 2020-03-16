Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police stationed in Monkland in search of Gympie murder suspect on Monday morning.
Police stationed in Monkland in search of Gympie murder suspect on Monday morning.
News

BREAKING: Major land, air search for Gympie murder suspect

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
16th Mar 2020 12:35 PM | Updated: 12:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN INTENSE air and land search is underway in Gympie for the lead suspect of the execution-style murder that reportedly took place on a property in Amamoor on Thursday night.

 

Police stationed in Monkland in search of Gympie murder suspect on Monday morning.
Police stationed in Monkland in search of Gympie murder suspect on Monday morning.

 

Police stationed in Monkland in search of Gympie murder suspect on Monday morning.
Police stationed in Monkland in search of Gympie murder suspect on Monday morning.

Police are this morning stationed on the ground around areas of Monkland including Smith St and Noosa Rd, while Polair has arrived in the area.

MORE ON THIS STORY: Gympie man shot in head, murder investigation underway

A police dog squad is searching nearby bushland.

Police divers have also reportedly been searching the property on Frayne Rd where the murder occurred on Thursday night.

 

Imbil police senior constable Bill Greer guards the entrance to an Amamoor property, where someone was allegedly murdered on Thursday.
Imbil police senior constable Bill Greer guards the entrance to an Amamoor property, where someone was allegedly murdered on Thursday.

A 22-year-old man was allegedly shot in the head and was driven to the Gympie Hospital about 8pm.

He died the following day.

More information as it comes to hand.

 

Police stationed in Monkland in search of Gympie murder suspect on Monday morning.
Police stationed in Monkland in search of Gympie murder suspect on Monday morning.
editors picks gympie-crime gympie police monkland murder investigation
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COUNCIL ELECTION: When, where and how you can vote

        premium_icon COUNCIL ELECTION: When, where and how you can vote

        News PRE-POLLING for the Gladstone Regional Council 2020 election has opened and already dozens of voters have exercised their democratic right, while dodging election day...

        IN COURT: 64 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 64 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        Candidate Q and A: Why they’re running for council

        premium_icon Candidate Q and A: Why they’re running for council

        News WITH the Gladstone Regional Council election in just under two weeks, campaigns are...

        Mum had ‘sophisticated’ marijuana set up

        premium_icon Mum had ‘sophisticated’ marijuana set up

        Crime She was using the drug to treat symptoms associated with plasma infusions the court...