BREAKING: Major Gympie factory to close, 60 jobs to be lost

SHOCK ANNOUNCEMENT: Up to 60 people will lose their jobs in Gympie when major manufacture Carter Holt Harvey closes.

SHOCK ANNOUNCEMENT: Up to 60 people will lose their jobs in Gympie when major manufacture Carter Holt Harvey closes. Renee Pilcher

MAJOR manufacturing company Carter Holt Harvey told employees yesterday it would be closing its Gympie Pinepanels site, another shock blow to Gympie that will leave up to 60 people jobless.

It was the first strike in a consultation process with employees which will see one of Gympie's largest employers close by mid-April, leaving scores of manufacturing, administration, cleaning and management staff high and dry.

Night-shift workers at the Langton Rd site were given the sudden news in an upper-management-lead meeting at the end of their shift yesterday morning, an employee, who wishes to remain anonymous, said.

The "in-principle" closure is due to a dire forecast for the demand of particle board flooring - the flagship product making up 80 per cent of the Gympie plant's production, employees were told.

A significant 55 per cent drop in demand by April meant the Gympie plant would no longer be economically viable, they were told.

All positions would be made redundant if the company proceeded with the closure following an obligatory consultation period.

Quiet shock filled the meeting, the anonymous press operator who spoke with The Gympie Times said this morning.

"We weren't expecting this so soon.

"I think we were just in shock."

RELATED

Hospital closure will have 'major impact' on jobs, residents

Curran, Perrett condemn hospital closure as 80 jobs go

Blame game for our sick hospital

The Gympie factory, owned by New Zealand wood products company Carter Holt Harvey, opened the Gympie Pinepanels factory in Gympie about 40 years ago.

Recently interstate Carter Holt Harvey factories have closed or been sold and the naming rights to the main Gympie-produced flooring product sold, and while employees have been aware of this, recent negotiation of a new burner had lead employees to believe it was business as usual at the Gympie plant.

The employee believes the Gympie management was just as much in the dark as the manufacturing staff were.

He said it would now be almost impossible for Gympie to absorb the lost jobs in the timber industry; a blow to the dozens of workers such as himself who have families to support.

"I'm going to try to get out of the timber industry, because it's the lowest paid industry out of manufacturing when you are the sole provider for a family with four kids," he said.

He said he felt for workers who were older, but not yet ready to retire. He also knew of one young employee who just found out his wife was pregnant and another who had only been at the site for a month.

He said the closure would also affect engineering companies and transporters supplying the company.

"There are a lot of people who have been working there for more than 20 years," he said.

"Hopefully if the town's aware there's a job loss, maybe people who are looking for workers might be able to come forward and let people know."

The consultation process will run for another week, until February 14, with employees encouraged to give genuine and prompt feedback, he said.

Comment will be sought from Carter Holt Harvey management today.