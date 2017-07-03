UPDATE: Boy hospitalised after serious forklift accident

Videos: Mike Richards

3.40pm: THE MALE child injured in a forklift accident at River Ranch this afternoon is currently being taken to Gladstone Base Hospital.

A QAS spokeswoman said the boy had suffered a significant leg injury but is in a stable condition.

A QPS spokeswoman said the boy hadn't been entrapped in the forklift, but had been "in a very awkward position to get to."

Police have left the scene in the hands of the private property owners, with QFES giving the site the all clear.

Ambulance and fire vehicles at a River Ranch property.: ON THE SCENE: Three ambulance crews and two fire crews are at a River Ranch property following a forklift accident in which a male child was seriously injured.

3.30pm: A MALE child has reportedly been removed from the forklift after the vehicle rolled down an embankment at a rural property at River Ranch this afternoon.

The severity of the male child's injuries are still unknown.

The forklift has remained at the bottom of the embankment.

2.44pm: A QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service spokeswoman has confirmed paramedics are treating a male child for a serious leg injury at a River Ranch property.

Three ambulance crews and two fire crews are currently on the scene, where a forklift is lying on its side at the bottom of an embankment.

The QAS spokeswoman said the child appeared to be alert and paramedics were assessing the situation.

2.15pm: EMERGENCY services are rushing to the scene of a major forklift accident north of Calliope.

A forklift is believed to have rolled down an embankment at a rural property on Orion Tce at River Ranch.

Early reports indicate a child was in the vehicle at the time of the accident, though emergency services are unable to confirm this until they are on the scene.

Three ambulance crews and two fire crews are responding to the incident.

Updates to follow.