BREAKING: Major food chain in Gladstone closing down

A MAJOR food outlet in the Gladstone region located at the Gladstone Valley Shopping Centre has announced today it will close its doors by the end of the week.

A MAJOR food outlet in the Gladstone region has announced today it will close its doors by the end of the week.

Pizza Capers, located at the Gladstone Square Shopping Centre, off Tank and Goondoon St, posted to Facebook less than an hour ago that the franchise would be closing down.

The final day to get your pizza fix from the business will be April 30.

The Observer has attempted to contact the Gladstone store and is awaiting a response from the head office franchise.

It comes after the shock permanent closure announcement from The Brasserie restaurant at the Gladstone Golf Club.