BREAKING: Major CQ coal mine up for sale

MULTI-mine site company Glencore have announced a major thermal coal mine in Rolleston is up for sale.

Glencore have commenced a sale process for the 13.3 million tonne producing mine in Queensland's Bowen Basin.

This decision was part of Glencore's ongoing program to optimise its portfolio and re-deploy capital into other opportunities.

Glencore have five coal mines in regional Queensland producing over 40 million tonnes of coal with 2,559 employees.

The Rolleston mine has an experienced management team and highly skilled workforce with a record of strong performance in the 93million tonne coal producing company.

The company said in a statement it would only sell the Rolleston mine if an appropriate offer was given.

The coal mine will continue to operate as usual in the meantime.