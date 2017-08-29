24°
News

BREAKING: Major CQ coal mine up for sale

Shayla Bulloch
and Shayla Bulloch | 29th Aug 2017 8:58 AM
Mining file pic
Mining file pic Daily Mercury Archives

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MULTI-mine site company Glencore have announced a major thermal coal mine in Rolleston is up for sale.

Glencore have commenced a sale process for the 13.3 million tonne producing mine in Queensland's Bowen Basin.

This decision was part of Glencore's ongoing program to optimise its portfolio and re-deploy capital into other opportunities.

Glencore have five coal mines in regional Queensland producing over 40 million tonnes of coal with 2,559 employees.

The Rolleston mine has an experienced management team and highly skilled workforce with a record of strong performance in the 93million tonne coal producing company.

The company said in a statement it would only sell the Rolleston mine if an appropriate offer was given.

The coal mine will continue to operate as usual in the meantime.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bowen basin central queensland coaol mine glencore mining rolleston sale

Mayor welcomes ban on 100% FIFO in regions

Mayor welcomes ban on 100% FIFO in regions

Matt Burnett says FIFO destroys communities.

'Trigger points': No LNP candidate for Gladstone yet

UNKNOWN: Who will take on the ALP's Glenn Butcher in the looming state election.

No LNP for Gladstone but no ALP for Burnett either

Little Miss Piggy to be auctioned today

OINK: This little piggy is being auctioned at Calliope today.

This little piggy's going to market.

'Find new friends': Drunken boat thieves caught in the act

FILE PIC: A Gladstone man has been told to "find new friends" after a drunken attempt to steal a boat.

A group of Gladstone mates will face court over attempted theft.

Local Partners

Walkers raise awareness of commonly misunderstood disease

Gladstone walkers are raising awareness for Type 1 diabetes, but an expert says many people are misinformed about the disease.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Interfaith forces celebrate common background

PEACE DAY: Richard Johnson (left) was a speaker and Marcel performed the Musical Welcome to Country at Gladstone's International Day of Prayers for Peace event.

Different faiths came together at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

ANGER: Falls tickets reselling online for exorbitant amounts

Crowds at Falls Festival in Bryon Bay. Photo: Niche Pictures - Lyn McCarthy

Three-day tickets were re-selling online for over $3,000

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

MOVIE REVIEW: First Muslim rom-com is a true joy

Little lies become big problems in Australia’s first mainstream Muslim rom-com, which is a genuine crowd-pleaser.

Netflix is making its own cannabis

Streaming service Netflix is developing its own line of cannabis as part of a promotion for a new show.

The streaming giant is developing its own range of cannabis.

Search for Clarence dog with bow wow factor

Melinda Schneider and her late dogs Rosy and Daisy who starred in her stage show. Melinda is after a well-trained Clarence Valley dog to join her on stage for a song during her upcoming Saraton Theatre tribute show to Doris Day.

Does your dog have what it takes to perform on stage at Saraton

Q&A: Lambie in pitched battle over 'racist' Australia Day

Jacqui Lambie and Dan Sultan on the ABC’s Q&A panel.

Dan Sultan and Jacqui Lambie have clashed on Q&A

REVIEW: Kinky Boots is the right mix of high heels and heart

Callum Francis as Lola in a scene from the stage musical Kinky Boots.

AWARD-winning musical is on in Brisbane through October.

MTV VMAs 2017: Winners, red carpet and performances

Katy Perry hosts the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.

KATY Perry's jokes fall flat and Lorde took to the stage, to dance.

The Block couple embroiled in cheating scandal

The Block contestants Ronnie and Georgia.

The Block’s Ronnie and Georgia accused of ripping off winning design

Stunning location with Northern Harbour views

54 Broadwater Place, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 FORMAL OFFERS TO...

Nestled at the end of a cul de sac on a flat but elevated block is this stunner of a home. Built by local builder, Chris Allen, you will understand why this home...

IDEAL FIRST HOME!

5 Fairbairn Place, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $239,000

Perfect location, highly sort after area and street, Fairbairn Place. This low set brick home with a double garage and side access is waiting for you, the...

FIVE BEDROOMS AND REAR DECK

22 Cradle Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 5 2 2 $380,000

Located on an elevated block and backing onto bushland, this home provides extra floor space on a well thought out design. The main bedroom is located at the...

SPACIOUS TOWN HOUSE IN HANDY LOCATION READY TO GO

26/7 Nothling Street, New Auckland 4680

Town House 3 1 1 $125,000

It is rare that affordable three bedroom town houses hit the market. If you are a first home buyer, investor or looking to downsize, then here is the perfect...

TUCKED AWAY - A QUIET LOCATION

8 Solonika Court, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 Sold for...

This is a sweet home, it's low set and its brick - perfect for a couple with a small pet. If you don't want the hassle of mowing or maintaining a large block then...

LARGE HOME IN POPULAR GLEN EDEN

33 Glen Eden Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 Auction

This home would certainly fit the bill for a large family. The home has been freshly painted throughout and the bedroom floor coverings have been left up to you to...

PRESTIGE WITH A VIEW!

56 Katrina Boulevard, New Auckland 4680

House 5 3 4 $595,000

This stunning five bedroom home is a must see! As soon as you arrive you will be floored by the outstanding street appeal and size of this stately...

CALLING ALL INVESTORS!

1-5/37 Scenery Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 9 5 5 $399,000

LJ Hooker is proud to present this five pack of units for under $400,000! This outstanding opportunity will not last long. The solid besser brick complex...

ELEVATED RURAL LIVING AT ITS BEST....MAKE THE MOVE TODAY.....MUST BE SOLD

264 Jim Whyte Way, Burua 4680

House 4 2 2 $400,000

Looking to make a tree change but still an approx. 15 minute drive to the shopping precinct? Then look no further than this rural beauty. This well presented...

GREAT STARTER FOR THE FIRST HOME

74 Phillip Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

If you are looking for your first home Look no further. This property is close to schools and walking distance to corner shops and a short drive to Kin Kora...

GALLERY: The magnificent transformation of CQ's best renovation

Hardwood weatherboard cladding being used to tie in with the original home on the Agnes St renovation.

Acute Builders took out the award with a classic Queenslander reno

Brand new venue opening in Mooloolaba in weeks

Walter Iezzi is opening a new tapas and wine bar in Mooloolaba, Back Lane.

Plenty of buzz about new bar coming to Mooloolaba

Toowoomba agency to give full real estate experience

NOW OPEN: Residence Estate Agents principal Matt Jesse with son James and wife Jo Jesse at the opening function of the new real estate agent.

A new boutique real estate agency is on a mission

$3.3m retirement living project proposed for golf club

Lutheran Community Care has 12 retirement living locations.

Members to vote on potential $3.3 million retirement housing project