24°
News

Tributes flow for Mackay police officer hit by car

Jonathan Reichard
Luke Mortimer
Cas Garvey
, and | 13th Jun 2017 8:33 AM Updated: 11:55 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Update, 11.30am:

Sergeant Brendan James Poustie of the Northern Beaches station was the father of two children and husband of police prosecutor Sergeant Jakki Poustie.

He was out jogging before starting work on the late shift when he was hit by a car about 8pm at Glenella.

The car was driven by a young woman who was on her way to work at the Mackay Base Hospital. He was transferred to Townsville ICU where he died last night.

The Premier spoke of him in Parliament today:

"Mr Speaker, it is my sad duty to report to the Parliament that off-duty Police officer Sergeant Brendan Poustie of the Mackay Northern Beaches Station passed away in hospital overnight.

"Sergeant Poustie was off-duty when he was struck by a vehicle in Glenella, Mackay last week.

"Mr Speaker, after the tragic loss of Senior Constable Brett Forte, this is another very sad day for his family and for our State.

"Our thoughts are with Sergeant Poustie's family, friends and colleagues within the Queensland Police Service.

"I understand there is an ongoing investigation into the accident."

Mackay Police officer Brendan Poustie has died after being hit by a car.
Mackay Police officer Brendan Poustie has died after being hit by a car.

Superintendent Bruce McNab today spoke of his colleague.

"It's a very tough day for the Queensland Police Service, in particular, not just the Mackay police family, but also the Poustie family," Supt McNab said.

Sgt Poustie had been with the police for 15 years, born in Victoria and came from a military background.

The 44-year-old officer and his wife Jakki had served in "remote areas" of the state, most recently Mt Isa.

They relocated to Mackay about 12 months ago. Jakki is currently on leave and Supt McNab said she may move away to be near family, but nothing was confirmed.

 

Police officer Brendan Poustie died in hospital after being hit by a car. Pictured here with wife Jakki Poustie.
Police officer Brendan Poustie died in hospital after being hit by a car. Pictured here with wife Jakki Poustie. Contributed

They both trained at the Townsville police academy, which is where they met.

Supt McNab said local police officers were suffering, after laying Senior Constable Brett Forte to rest last week after he was shot and killed while on duty. He said many Mackay officers had worked with Snr Const Forte over the years.

"We have also had the son of one of our senior police officers pass away last week, he was only 12 years of age. It's been a very challenging week for Mackay Police," Supt McNab said.

Supt McNab said Sgt Poustie's family and the family of the boy who passed away were at Townsville ICU at the same time.

"These families had actually served together in Mt Isa, they had their send-offs at the same time, they left Mt Isa and transferred, one to Bowen and one to here. It was tragic that at that time these two families were both at the ICU in Townsville," he said.

There is an ongoing coronial investigation into Sgt Poustie's accident and a coroner's report will be prepared, but there have been no arrests or charges. The driver of the car has been offered counselling by the police and her workplace.

Some local businesses have already volunteered to raise funds to support Jakki and the children. It is expected a collection will be made at the Pioneer Valley Show on Sunday.

Supt McNab said Sgt Poustie was known as being a bit of a larrikin, with some pictures of him online wearing high heels in Mt Isa.

"There are also some photos online of Brendan who was a bit of a fan of the lederhosen," he said. "They travelled over to Munich for the Oktober beerfest, and that was a signature move of Brendan's, I understand, was lederhosen, and most recently, he was sporting a rather proud red beard, which I think he copped a bit of grief for off his co-workers.

"You'll see the big red beard challenge doing the rounds on social media. Instigated by the Mackay Northern Beaches police. He was very proud of his red beard and it was a fine piece of facial hair.

"It demonstrates the relationship him and Jakki had with their co-workers, they were very down-to-earth people, committed to doing their job and committed to their small family.

"When you work in isolated parts of the state you become a real part of the community, and you've got to have a sense of humour to not only work in this job, but to work in those places and I think Brendan and Jakki certainly had that.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be confirmed.

"That's still being worked out by the family, but the police will play an important part in recognising his service and his life," Supt McNab said.

"He was very proud of the fact he was a police officer, he was equally proud of his military service prior to joining the police. We will certainly be ensuring that at any subsequent funeral we will be heavily represented."

 

Police officer Brendan Poustie died in hospital after being hit by a car.
Police officer Brendan Poustie died in hospital after being hit by a car. Contributed

Earlier, 9.25am:

The Queensland Police Union of Employees has remembered Sergeant Brendan Poustie, who died in hospital overnight after being hit by a car in Glenella last week.

"Today we remember one of our 'Brothers' Sergeant Brendan Poustie of Mackay Northern Beaches Police Station," the union posted on Facebook.

"Brendan succumbed to injuries sustained from a traffic incident last week.

"Brendan will be sorely missed by all who know him. RIP Mate."

Mackay region residents took to Facebook to share their condolences.

"Thoughts to the officers family & friends," Cassie Webster said. "Thoughts also to the young driver. Such a sad tragic accident.

Maria Valena: Ohhh goodness this is sad news. My condolences to his family and friends including the QPS x

Stacey Arlott: May he rest in peace. Sending my love and prayers to his family. 

Dorothy Whadcoat Harvey: Condolences to the officers family, friends and colleagues and the young person who now will have to live with this after a tragic accident.

 

Tributes are flowing for Mackay police officer Brendan Poustie.
Tributes are flowing for Mackay police officer Brendan Poustie.

Queensland Police released a statement this morning, confirming Sergeant Brendan Poustie's death.

"It is with great sadness that the Queensland Police Service can confirm that the man was a serving member of the Queensland Police Service," the statement said.

"Sergeant Brendan Poustie of Mackay Northern Beaches Station was off duty at the time of the crash and was a very well respected and dedicated officer.

"The condolences of the entire police family are with Brendan's family, loved ones and colleagues at this difficult and sad time."

Sgt Poustie was transported to Townsville Hospital with life threatening injuries after the crash last week and died late last night.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was not physically injured as a result of the crash and the Forensic Crash Unit continued to investigate.

Earlier:

A MACKAY police officer has died in hospital after he was struck by a car at Glenella last week, Queensland Police has confirmed this morning.

The 44-year-old, who has not been named, had been in a stable but critical condition after the incident last Wednesday.

However, a Queensland Police spokesman said the officer, who suffered a head injury and multiple fractures, died in Townsville Hospital late Monday night.

Mackay Police Superintendent Bruce McNab is due to speak about the officer later this morning.

The police officer's family had been keeping a bedside vigil.

The incident at Glenella has so far been treated as a sad accident and no charges have been laid.

Mackay police had launched a Red Beard Challenge in recent days, in support of the injured officer, who was well-known for his thick red beard.

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  death dies editors picks glenella mackay mackay police police queensland police service townsville hospital

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

WHO doesn’t love a good market!? The fresh produce, the beautiful handmade crafts and clothes, the to-die-for food trucks – the list of pros goes on.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

BREAKING: Energy giant moves forward with Gladstone gas pipeline

BREAKING: Energy giant moves forward with Gladstone gas...

AN ENERGY company is moving forward with its plans to develop gas resources in Queensland's Bowen Basin to help supply Gladstone's three gas export plants.

Gladstone workers prepare for huge truck overhaul for CQ mine

Komatsu Gladstone branch manager John Davison with Power Module assembly for the 830E-1AC Dump Truck, which includes the engine, alternator and radiator.

Truck fleet overhaul almost finished for Gladstone company.

State-of-the-art pollutant trap to protect our waterways

Gladstone Ports Corporation marine scientist Dr Megan Ellis and councillor Desley O'Grady at the newly installed pollutant trap.

THE trap will cut down the amount of rubbish entering Auckland Creek

Three-year notice for aging coal power stations in power market review

COAL POWER: Gladstone Power Station is Queensland's largest, with a capacity of 1680 megawatts.

Review on Australia's electricity market released.

Local Partners

Could Benaraby be getting its very own Big Thing?

QLD Big Things collection might grow with Benaraby addition hinted at by Mayor Matt Burnett

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Complexity to Bayton Award winner's art work

Agnes Water artist Tobias De Maine with his Bayton Award winning piece Death and Devotion: urn with bowl

Artist turned software designer turned musician talks pottery.

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 28 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets. June 10, 2017

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

SNOW WAY: Winter wonderland coming to Toowoomba

The Garden City’s Bell Street Mall will be transformed

Carrie Bickmore lashed over her brain cancer appeal

THE Project star Carrie Bickmore has been lashed online for launching her beanie cancer appeal on the same day as a near identical fundraiser.

Irwins take their Family Feud to US TV screens

The Irwin family on ABC's Celebrity Family Feud in the US. Picture: ABC

The trio were joined by their cousin Daniel Marineau and his wife

Aussies Cate Blanchett, Tim Minchin miss out at Tonys

Tim Minchin posted this photo of with Mark Hamill and Danny Rubin at the Tony Awards on his Instagram account.

Bette Middler steals the show by winning her first Tony Award

Host Spacey hints at gay rumours at Tonys

Kevin Spacey has led tributes to his 'House of Cards' co-star Elizabeth Norment, who recently passed away at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York.

"I'm coming out ... no, wait, no ..."

Bachelor in Paradise production halted over ‘misconduct’

DeMario Jackson.

A US Bachelor spinoff has been shut down

Aussie hip hop artist, Illy puts regional towns in spotlight

Illy will be touring regional Australia later this year, stopping in Gladstone along the way.

Illy shares what the upcoming regional tour means to him

Black Panther trailer is here to get your blood pumping

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther.

MARVEL Studios has debuted the first trailer for Black Panther

EXCLUSIVE RESIDENTIAL LOCATION - STUNNING VIEWS

8 Trinity Place, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 2 2 $699,000

A remarkable property boasting exceptional views of the harbour entrance from the stunning outdoor pool and leisure entertaining area and the large, solid glass...

UNLOCK THE TRUE POTENTIAL...RENOVATION PROJECT...WE&#39;RE SELLING

58 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Calling all tradies or DIY enthusiasts. Hidden gem in Barney Point waiting for a new owner to call home. Capitalise on the affordable pricing in Gladstone and...

Their Pride, Your Joy!

70 Keppel Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $349,000

The moment you set foot on this property you will see that pride of ownership is apparent in every facet and now it's your turn to make this home your pride and...

CHARMING QUEENSLANDER WITH FISHING ON YOUR DOORSTEP!

22 Mylne Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $185,000

As soon as you enter you will be blown away by the character of this lovely home. High ceilings, stunning ceiling roses and chandeliers are complimented by amazing...

BUDGET BUSTER WITH POTENTIAL

44 Hansen Crescent, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 1 $159,000

Don't walk past your opportunity to secure this affordable starter. This high set home is privately positioned behind the fence. Internally the home offers...

Spacious &amp; Solid Home - Close To Golf Course, Schools &amp; Local Shopping Centre&#39;s

176 Sun Valley Road, Kin Kora 4680

House 3 2 1 $220,000

What can I say - Now is the time to buy homes in Gladstone and see your investment grow considerably over the next 5-10 years. This home is a spacious and well...

20K PRICE REDUCTION + POSSIBLE 20K FIRST HOME OWNER&#39;S GRANT... BRAND NEW LARGE HOME

1 Eccles Close, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $429,000

Over 290m2 of living under roof! It is very rare homes of this calibre present themselves to the market. Make no mistake... no expense has been spared with the...

5 BEDROOM HOME- CLOSE TO CBD!

26 Ferguson Crescent, West Gladstone 4680

House 5 2 1 AUCTION

This large family home is calling for its new owners! This home is situated in the popular suburb of West Gladstone, Situated on an approx. 734m2 block and only a...

Best of Both Worlds!!!

111 Koowin Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 Expressions of...

This stunning home is one of Gladstone's best kept secrets. Featuring 12.3 private acres (4.92 hectares), this hilltop hideaway provides the best of both worlds...

20K REDUCTION... MOTIVATED SALE... INVEST OR NEST

1 Steed Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 2 $179,000

This high set home situated in the sought after location of West Gladstone will not last long. It is priced to sell! The home is spacious under roof offering a...

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!