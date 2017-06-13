Tributes flow for Mackay police officer hit by car

Update, 11.30am:

Sergeant Brendan James Poustie of the Northern Beaches station was the father of two children and husband of police prosecutor Sergeant Jakki Poustie.

He was out jogging before starting work on the late shift when he was hit by a car about 8pm at Glenella.

The car was driven by a young woman who was on her way to work at the Mackay Base Hospital. He was transferred to Townsville ICU where he died last night.

The Premier spoke of him in Parliament today:

"Mr Speaker, it is my sad duty to report to the Parliament that off-duty Police officer Sergeant Brendan Poustie of the Mackay Northern Beaches Station passed away in hospital overnight.

"Sergeant Poustie was off-duty when he was struck by a vehicle in Glenella, Mackay last week.

"Mr Speaker, after the tragic loss of Senior Constable Brett Forte, this is another very sad day for his family and for our State.

"Our thoughts are with Sergeant Poustie's family, friends and colleagues within the Queensland Police Service.

"I understand there is an ongoing investigation into the accident."

Mackay Police officer Brendan Poustie has died after being hit by a car.

Superintendent Bruce McNab today spoke of his colleague.

"It's a very tough day for the Queensland Police Service, in particular, not just the Mackay police family, but also the Poustie family," Supt McNab said.

Sgt Poustie had been with the police for 15 years, born in Victoria and came from a military background.

The 44-year-old officer and his wife Jakki had served in "remote areas" of the state, most recently Mt Isa.

They relocated to Mackay about 12 months ago. Jakki is currently on leave and Supt McNab said she may move away to be near family, but nothing was confirmed.

Police officer Brendan Poustie died in hospital after being hit by a car. Pictured here with wife Jakki Poustie. Contributed

They both trained at the Townsville police academy, which is where they met.

Supt McNab said local police officers were suffering, after laying Senior Constable Brett Forte to rest last week after he was shot and killed while on duty. He said many Mackay officers had worked with Snr Const Forte over the years.

"We have also had the son of one of our senior police officers pass away last week, he was only 12 years of age. It's been a very challenging week for Mackay Police," Supt McNab said.

Supt McNab said Sgt Poustie's family and the family of the boy who passed away were at Townsville ICU at the same time.

"These families had actually served together in Mt Isa, they had their send-offs at the same time, they left Mt Isa and transferred, one to Bowen and one to here. It was tragic that at that time these two families were both at the ICU in Townsville," he said.

There is an ongoing coronial investigation into Sgt Poustie's accident and a coroner's report will be prepared, but there have been no arrests or charges. The driver of the car has been offered counselling by the police and her workplace.

Some local businesses have already volunteered to raise funds to support Jakki and the children. It is expected a collection will be made at the Pioneer Valley Show on Sunday.

Supt McNab said Sgt Poustie was known as being a bit of a larrikin, with some pictures of him online wearing high heels in Mt Isa.

"There are also some photos online of Brendan who was a bit of a fan of the lederhosen," he said. "They travelled over to Munich for the Oktober beerfest, and that was a signature move of Brendan's, I understand, was lederhosen, and most recently, he was sporting a rather proud red beard, which I think he copped a bit of grief for off his co-workers.

"You'll see the big red beard challenge doing the rounds on social media. Instigated by the Mackay Northern Beaches police. He was very proud of his red beard and it was a fine piece of facial hair.

"It demonstrates the relationship him and Jakki had with their co-workers, they were very down-to-earth people, committed to doing their job and committed to their small family.

"When you work in isolated parts of the state you become a real part of the community, and you've got to have a sense of humour to not only work in this job, but to work in those places and I think Brendan and Jakki certainly had that.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be confirmed.

"That's still being worked out by the family, but the police will play an important part in recognising his service and his life," Supt McNab said.

"He was very proud of the fact he was a police officer, he was equally proud of his military service prior to joining the police. We will certainly be ensuring that at any subsequent funeral we will be heavily represented."

Police officer Brendan Poustie died in hospital after being hit by a car. Contributed

Earlier, 9.25am:

The Queensland Police Union of Employees has remembered Sergeant Brendan Poustie, who died in hospital overnight after being hit by a car in Glenella last week.

"Today we remember one of our 'Brothers' Sergeant Brendan Poustie of Mackay Northern Beaches Police Station," the union posted on Facebook.

"Brendan succumbed to injuries sustained from a traffic incident last week.

"Brendan will be sorely missed by all who know him. RIP Mate."

Mackay region residents took to Facebook to share their condolences.

"Thoughts to the officers family & friends," Cassie Webster said. "Thoughts also to the young driver. Such a sad tragic accident.

Maria Valena: Ohhh goodness this is sad news. My condolences to his family and friends including the QPS x

Stacey Arlott: May he rest in peace. Sending my love and prayers to his family.

Dorothy Whadcoat Harvey: Condolences to the officers family, friends and colleagues and the young person who now will have to live with this after a tragic accident.

Tributes are flowing for Mackay police officer Brendan Poustie.

Queensland Police released a statement this morning, confirming Sergeant Brendan Poustie's death.

"It is with great sadness that the Queensland Police Service can confirm that the man was a serving member of the Queensland Police Service," the statement said.

"Sergeant Brendan Poustie of Mackay Northern Beaches Station was off duty at the time of the crash and was a very well respected and dedicated officer.

"The condolences of the entire police family are with Brendan's family, loved ones and colleagues at this difficult and sad time."

Sgt Poustie was transported to Townsville Hospital with life threatening injuries after the crash last week and died late last night.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was not physically injured as a result of the crash and the Forensic Crash Unit continued to investigate.

Earlier:



A MACKAY police officer has died in hospital after he was struck by a car at Glenella last week, Queensland Police has confirmed this morning.

The 44-year-old, who has not been named, had been in a stable but critical condition after the incident last Wednesday.

However, a Queensland Police spokesman said the officer, who suffered a head injury and multiple fractures, died in Townsville Hospital late Monday night.

Mackay Police Superintendent Bruce McNab is due to speak about the officer later this morning.

The police officer's family had been keeping a bedside vigil.

The incident at Glenella has so far been treated as a sad accident and no charges have been laid.

Mackay police had launched a Red Beard Challenge in recent days, in support of the injured officer, who was well-known for his thick red beard.