'Leave now': Lowmead residents urged to evacuate

Mark Zita
by
2nd Dec 2018 4:05 PM | Updated: 5:52 PM

6.00PM: AS OF 5.30pm, the bushfire is still travelling in a southerly direction towards Lowmead between Clarkes Road and Mackellor Road.

The fire could have a significant impact on the community.

EARLIER: THE QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have advised Lowmead residents to evacuate.

At 3.40pm, a bushfire is travelling in a southerly direction towards Lowmead between Clarkes Road and Mackellor Road.

"The fire could have a significant impact on the community," the update said.

Residents should travel east via Clarkes Rd, onto Lowmead Rd, or travel west on Clarkes Rd to John Clifford Way, and on to the Bruce Hwy.

They are urged to evacuate to the Miriam Vale Community Centre at 41 Blomfield St.

This is a developing story, more to come.

cq bushfires cq fires lowmead
Gladstone Observer

