LNP promises cross-border commissioner

COMMISSIONER CRUNCH: James Lister at Sugarloaf Rd Border Closure, where he has long advocated for better border regulations.

SOUTHERN Downs residents could see border issues resolved if a LNP government is voted in, according to Member for Southern Downs James Lister.

Mr Lister will be speaking with Shadow Minister for Local Government Ann Leahy at Warwick today.

Ms Leahy said a Cross-border Commissioner could work closely with local governments and state agencies to enhance co-operation and achieve positive outcomes for border residents.

"To many communities, the border is a line on a map which does not reflect their day to day lives," Ms Leahy said.

"Residents of places like Killarney, Stanthorpe, Wallangarra, Texas, Goondiwindi, Talwood, Mungindi, Hungerford and other border communities interact with people from other states every day.

"Issues such as property matters, tourism, marketing, transport, emergency service access, licensing and departmental services don't stop simply because there is a line on the map.

"Queenslanders must be kept safe to protect lives and livelihoods and the people of country Queensland get this. But there is so much work that needs to be done to make sure that border communities are given a fair go when the border gates come down.

"Ideally we would like to have the Cross-Border Commissioner position located in a cross-border community, so they can walk in the shoes of those who cross borders every day."

Mr Lister said a Commissioner would take the concerns of residents and businesses to prevent further cross border issues.

"The LNP's plan is about providing support and helping border communities with the unique issues they face," Mr Lister said.

"We have seen serious hardship arise from deficiencies with the current border bubble arrangements for our border communities, and a Cross-Border Commissioner would really help in making sure that the realities of local border communities are taken into account when decisions are made."

"I am doing, and if re-elected, will continue to do all I can to get the best cross-border environment I can for the benefit of our workers, small businesses, farmers and families."

