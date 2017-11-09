BREAKING: LNP commit to traffic lights for Calliope kids

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

CHILDREN will be safer after an election commitment from LNP candidate for Callide Colin Boyce.

Mr Boyce announced a Liberal National Party government would invest $1 million for safety works where children board buses along the Dawson Highway in Calliope.

Mr Boyce said for too long families and students who caught a bus near the intersection of Dawson Highway and Drynan Rd had been at risk because the State Government had done nothing.

"This is why an LNP Government will invest $1 million to improve safety for students and provide proper shelter and traffic lights at this vital hub," he said.

"This upgrade will provide safety for Calliope students catching the bus by delivering traffic lights, a crossing and bus shelter at the intersection."

