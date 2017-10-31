BREAKING: LNP to announce candidate for Gladstone

THE LIBERAL National Party will announce its candidate for Gladstone this morning

University student Chay Conaglen is expected to be named as the person to take the fight to sitting MP Glenn Butcher on November 25.

Mr Conaglen is currently studying a Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Accounting double degree at CQUniversity, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The former Rockhampton Regional Council Young Citizen of the Year was also the national winner of the "My First Speech" competition in 2014*, for which he had to imagine he was delivering his maiden speech to parliament.

The official announcement will be made at Gladstone Power Station at 11am by Senator Matt Canavan.

FRIENDS IN HIGH PLACES: Chay Conaglen with Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Prime Minister Tony Abbott in 2014. Photo contributed ROK151214speec

*Click here then click '2014 My First Speech winner' to watch Mr Conaglen's winning speech.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.