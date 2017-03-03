32°
LIVE VIDEO: Boyne Smelter boss speaks out on job cuts

Tegan Annett
Luke J Mortimer
and | 3rd Mar 2017 10:42 AM Updated: 12:47 PM
Boyne Smelters general manager operations Joe Rea announced job cuts due to increased power prices.
Boyne Smelters general manager operations Joe Rea announced job cuts due to increased power prices. Mike Richards GLA200117bsljobs

WHAT WE KNOW:

  • A "significant number" of Boyne Smelter workers will be axed, according to general manager Joe Rea.
  • Boyne Smelter will cut production by 14%, which is 81,000 tonnes of aluminium each year.
  • Boyne Smelter is locked into a battle with energy providers, with the price of electricity rocketing. 

BOYNE Smelter Limited's general manager Joe Rea made a live public address moments ago after yesterday's announcement that a "significant number of jobs" would be axed.

Watch the complete press conference below. 

LATEST UPDATES |

'Soul destroying': Workers will be axed at Boyne Smelter

REACTION |

'I'm terrified': Wives of Boyne Smelter workers worried

'Time to leave': Locals left in terror after Smelter job cuts

LIVE VIDEO | Boyne Smelter's general manager, Joe Rea, makes a public address on job cuts

NOTE: Click PLAY. You can still watch this video. 

 

READ | Analysis of this press conference here       

AS IT HAPPENED | The lead-up to Boyne Smelter's job cuts 

Topics:  boyne smelter gladstone gladstone region joe rea rio tinto

