UPDATE: Gladstone Airport runway reopened after plane crash

HEAVY DAMAGE: Aviation Fire and Rescue firefighters near the crashed plane. Matt Taylor

6:56PM: GLADSTONE Airport's runway has been cleared of a light plane wreck and normal operations have resumed, according to Gladstone Airport Corporation chief executive Peter Friel.

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued at about 6.45pm informing pilots of the runway's reopening.

Passenger airlines have also been notified.

6.32PM: A FLIGHT originally intended to land in Gladstone at 5.20pm has been diverted to Rockhampton Airport.

The flight has landed and passengers are currently being brought to Gladstone by bus.

Gladstone Airport Corporation chief executive Peter Friel said he hoped to have operations on the Gladstone runway fully reinstated within the next hour or so.

"We've got a crane on site now and I can see it hooking the plane up as we speak," he told The Observer.

"We've also conducted a few minor repairs to the runway."

Mr Friel said he expected the diverted flight would likely be the only flight sent to Rockhampton this evening, provided everything went smoothly with the removal of the light plane.

"We'll have those conversations with Qantas," he said.

5PM: GLADSTONE Airport Corporation chief executive Peter Friel says nobody was injured in the light plane crash at Gladstone Airport this afternoon.

Mr Friel said he was told the Cessna 185 had crashed while attempting to take off.

"The wind lifted it and turned it over," he said.

Mr Friel said there were no injuries and both the pilot and the passenger were able to walk away from the crash.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has been informed of the incident.

Mr Friel said the Bureau was liaising with local police to conduct a preliminary investigation.

The runway remains closed and flight delays are expected.

4.20PM: A LIGHT plane has crashed at Gladstone Airport.

There are two aviation fire and rescue vehicles at the scene.

It is unknown if anyone is injured at this stage or how the accident happened.

Neither Queensland Fire and Emergency Service or Queensland Ambulance Service had been informed of the incident as of 4.15pm.

The plane, a white aircraft with a blue horizontal stripe on its side, is sitting just off to the side of the Mount Larcom end of the Gladstone Airport runway, facing towards Gladstone Power Station.

It is leaning on its right wing, which is bent and appears heavily damaged.

CQ Planespotting has identified the aircraft involved as Cessna 185 VH-UJT, though The Observer has not been able to confirm this.

Passengers on a 4.10pm Qantas flight from Brisbane to Gladstone have had their boarding time changed twice, from 3.45 to 3.55 and then to 4.25pm, according to one passenger about to board the flight.

They were told the second delay was due to "an operation at Gladstone Airport" and the airline was waiting for more information.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau was unaware of the incident as of 4pm.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.