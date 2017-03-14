'Large hailstones': Severe storm warning for Gladstone

WEATHER experts at the Bureau of Meteorology have issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the entire Gladstone region.

BoM meteorologist Brett Harrison warned large hail stones, damaging winds, and possible flash flooding are expected to hit parts of the Gladstone region.

He said the hail stones are expected to be 2-4cm in diameter. Intermittent gusts of wind are expected to reach 100km/h.

WARNING: A severe thunderstorm issued for Gladstone less than an hour ago.

Mr Harrison also said some areas across the region could expect flash flooding, with possible falls of 50mm.

"(The storm) is pretty slow moving, and when we see slow moving storms, they produce a lot of rain in the one area," he said.

Mr Harrison said Gladstone is expected to see a storm, but the more severe weather events, including hail, would likely hit areas just to Gladstone's west, such as Calliope.

He said large swathes of the Gladstone region and surround regions were in the path of a storm.

"Overall for the remainder of this afternoon, it should cover a lot of areas," he said. "But generally they are fairly isolated in nature. (They are) just moving through a heap of areas.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: